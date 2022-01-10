Chandigarh: The Haryana government has decided to shut down all schools and colleges till January 26 in the wake of rising Omicron cases. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday announced that online classes will continue as of now, as reported by news agency ANI.Also Read - Haryana Postpones Surajkund Mela 2022, Decision on New Date Later

Education Minister Kanwar Pal also said in an official statement that during this period, online teaching will continue in which schools and colleges will take necessary action by focusing on the preparation of the upcoming examination. "Earlier the state government had declared winter holidays (in the educational institutions) from January 3 to 12," the statement said.

Notably, over the past fortnight, Haryana has seen a sharp spike in COVID cases while over 100 infections of the Omicron variant of coronavirus have also so far been reported in the state. Last week, the state government had closed all the cinema halls, multiplexes and sports complexes in six more districts till 12 January. The six districts where the restrictions will be applicable are Karnal, Panipat, Kurukshetra, Yamunanagar, Rohtak, and Jhajjar.

(With agency inputs)