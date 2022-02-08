Schools in Haryana: Owing to the dip in the Covid Cases, the Haryana government on Tuesday ordered schools in the state to reopen for classes 1 to 9 from February 10. “Schools in Haryana will reopen from Feb 10 for classes 1 to 9. Online classes will also continue,” the government said.Also Read - Haryana Orders Full Office Attendance For State Govt Employees From Tomorrow

The government has also directed all state government employees to attend office on regular basis with effect from Wednesday (February 9). In the latest notification, the Haryana government said the decision for full office attendance has been made in view of declining COVID cases in the state.

"Now in view of the decline in the number of COVID cases and positivity rate, it has been decided by Government that all the employees/officers working in any exemption, attend office on regular basis with effect from February 9,2022," the order stated.

The order also asked heads of the departments in the offices to ensure that employees follow social distancing rules and wear masks at all times.