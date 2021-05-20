Hisar: The ongoing farmers’ protest in Haryana intensified after May 16 incident when the locals Majra village on Thursday decided to boycott Covid lockdown due to baton charge on farmers this week. Speaking to news agency ANI, one of the villagers said that Chief Minister ML Khattar flouted Section 144 by visiting Hisar. He also added after that, farmers were beaten by police. “We’ve decided to boycott Covid lockdown. We won’t allow officials to enter the village,” the villager said. Also Read - 'Corona-mukt' — A Small Village in Maharashtra is Already Waving a Flag of Victory Against the Coronavirus

Earlier, the Haryana police have registered a case against 350 farmers for allegedly attacking government employees and stone pelting during the protest against Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar who had inaugurated a COVID hospital in Hisar on May 16. The case has been registered on the complaint of Inspector Virendra Kumar, in-charge of Urban Estate Police Station, police said on Thursday. Also Read - Farm Union Urges Protesters To Postpone Agitation After Two Farmers Succumb To COVID At Singhu Border

The case has been registered under sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with a deadly weapon), 188 (obstructing public servant in discharge of his public functions), 307 (attempt to murder), 353 (assault or use of criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Indian Penal Code, a district police spokesperson said. Also Read - Delhi Lockdown to be Lifted or Extended Further? This is What Kejriwal Govt Has to Say

Haryana | Majra villagers decide to boycott Covid lockdown post baton charge on farmers. CM Khattar flouted Sec 144 by visiting Hisar. After that, farmers were beaten by police. We've decided to boycott Covid lockdown. We won’t allow officials to enter the village: A villager pic.twitter.com/kvqaWeV9if — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2021

Twenty policemen, including five women officials, were injured in the clash between the farmers and the police on Sunday, officials said.

The police had lobbed tear gas shells and used force to disperse a group of farmers who tried to march towards the venue where Khattar had gone to inaugurate the COVID hospital on May 16.

A number of farmers have been protesting against the Centre’s new farm laws since last November and opposing public functions of BJP-JJP leaders in the state.

The police on Thursday clarified that tear gas was used first and then mild force was applied at the magistrate’s order to protect the hospital from sabotage and to maintain law and order.

The police said when the protesters had started gathering on Sunday, the district police chief repeatedly informed them that the CM had already left the venue after inaugurating the COVID hospital. However, the protesters did not pay heed and carried on with the agitation.

The agitators indulged in vandalism and blockade near the Jindal bridge and rammed barricades when the DSP and other police force reached the entrance of the newly-constructed Chaudhary Devi Lal Sanjeevani Hospital.

In the meantime, Haryana on Wednesday reported 153 fresh COVID-19 fatalities, taking its cumulative death toll to 7,076, and 6,818 new cases, pushing the state’s infection tally to 7,16,507. The latest deaths include 22 from Karnal, 15 from Gurgaon, 14 from Hisar and 10 from Panipat.