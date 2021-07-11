Haryana: The Haryana government has extended the ‘Mahamari Alert – Surakshit Haryana’ (Coronavirus curfew) from 5 am of 12th July to 5 am of 19th July, with some relaxations, reports news agency ANI.Also Read - School Reopening News: Haryana to Reopen Schools For Classes 9 to 12 From July 16

Now a maximum of 100 people are to be allowed in gatherings for weddings and funerals, while 200 people are allowed in open spaces.

Gyma and spas are allowed from 6 am to 8 pm with 50 per cent capacity.