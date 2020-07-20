Haryana Lockdown News: Days after Punjab imposed weekend lockdowns in the state, the Chandigarh administration is also planning to impose shutdowns on weekends to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Also Read - International Flights on July 20: Air India to Fly Repatriation Flights to London, Singapore From These Indian Cities Today | Full Schedule Here

Issuing a statement, UT Adviser Manoj Parida said that he had written to the Chief Secretaries of Punjab and Haryana to agree to the Chandigarh proposal for such curfew in the tricity during weekends.

He said that imposing weekend curfews only in Chandigarh will not have any effect if the same is simultaneously not imposed in Mohali and Panchkula.

The UT administration is mulling to impose the lockdowns on weekends as the region it has 184 positive cases. As per updates Chandigarh has 217 active cases. The Deputy Commissioner of Panchkula said it had 122 cases.

Latest updates stated that 26 more people were confirmed positive for coronavirus in Chandigarh on Sunday, pushing the tally to 717.

Two cases each were reported in sector 39, sector 42, sector 46, sector 30, sector 45 and one each in Daria, sector 32, sector 7, Mauli Jagran, sector 48, sector 19, sector 20 and sector 39.

On the other hand, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar ruled out the imposition of lockdown or curfew in any of the worst-hit districts in the coming days even as the state reported five more deaths due to Covid-19 and saw another big spike of 617 fresh cases.