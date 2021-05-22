Chandigarh: Despite state government’s warning that strong actions will be taken against violators, some villagers in Haryana on Friday opened shops in their locality defying lockdown norms. As per a report by Times of India, the villagers did this after the violent incident during CM Manohar Lal Khattar’s visit in Hisar on May 16. Also Read - Cancel Board Exams Trends On Twitter Again As Education Ministry Calls Meet To Discuss Class 12 Exams Tomorrow

Karsindhu of Uchana town in Jind district and Pai, one of the biggest villages in Haryana, which falls in Kaithal district, decided to open shops but maintained that they will adhere to Covid protocol. On the other hand, the residents also held panchayats in their respective villages, and said that they would open their shops and oppose police officials if they tried to enter. Also Read - International Flight Passengers ALERT! Negative RT-PCR Report With QR Code Now Mandatory For Travel

On May 16, the Haryana government has extended the Covid lockdown with State Health Minister Anil Vij said saying that the stringent measures will be taken to enforce the ongoing lockdown. Also Read - India Has 8,848 Cases of Black Fungus, Centre Sends 23,000 Vials of Key Drug to States

Notably, this is the third time that the state government has extended the ongoing Covid lockdown amid the second wave of coronavirus. Earlier, a week-long complete lockdown was imposed from May 10 till 17. However, the first lockdown was imposed on May 3 for a week till May 10.

Haryana on Friday reported 112 coronavirus deaths as 5,643 fresh cases taking the state’s infection count to 7,28,607. So far, the infection has killed 7,317 people in the state.

On Friday, nine deaths each were reported from Sirsa and Hisar, eight from Jind and seven each from Gurgaon, Faridabad and Rohtak districts. Gurgaon district reported the maximum 623 cases, followed by 464 in Hisar and 431 in Rewari.