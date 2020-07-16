Haryana Lockdown Latest News: To keep a check on the spread of coronavirus, the Gurugram district administration has imposed complete shutdown in the large COVID-19 outbreak regions in the area till July 28. Also Read - Haryana Lockdown News: Shutdown to be Imposed in Gurgaon, Faridabad, Sonipat | Check Details

During the shutdown period, people residing in affected areas will be allowed to step outside their homes only for essential services, otherwise, they are advised to stay indoors.

These containment areas where complete shutdown has been announced:

Ward number 4 Dundehera

Ward number 16 Arjun Nager Jyoti Park

Madanpuri

Ward number 17 Ratan garden and Shiv Puri

Ward number 20 Shivaji Nagar and Shanti Nagar

Ward number 21 Baldev Nagar

Fero Gandhi Colony

Ravi Nagar

Ward number 22 Hira Nagar

Gandhi Nagar Shivaji Park

Ward number 23 Hari Nagar Shakti Park

Ward number 35 DLF phase 3 Nathupur

Guidelines:

As per the shutdown order, these containment areas will be completely barricaded at all exit points, followed by adequate police deployment to prevent the violation.

During the shutdown, door to door screening will be carried out in these areas through the rapid antigen tests to identify suspects.

The Gurgaon district administration had last week removed from the list five areas and notified three more to take the total number of containment zones to 104. However, there is no change in the containment zones in Sohna, Farrukh Nagar and Pataudi blocks of Gurgaon.

In all, Gurugram has 7,208 corona cases, and 6,077 people have been discharged from home isolations and hospitals. The total death doll in Gurugram due to Covid-19 stands at 110.