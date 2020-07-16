Haryana Lockdown Latest News: To keep a check on the spread of coronavirus, the Gurugram district administration has imposed complete shutdown in the large COVID-19 outbreak regions in the area till July 28. Also Read - Haryana Lockdown News: Shutdown to be Imposed in Gurgaon, Faridabad, Sonipat | Check Details
During the shutdown period, people residing in affected areas will be allowed to step outside their homes only for essential services, otherwise, they are advised to stay indoors.
These containment areas where complete shutdown has been announced:
Ward number 4 Dundehera
Ward number 16 Arjun Nager Jyoti Park
Madanpuri
Ward number 17 Ratan garden and Shiv Puri
Ward number 20 Shivaji Nagar and Shanti Nagar
Ward number 21 Baldev Nagar
Fero Gandhi Colony
Ravi Nagar
Ward number 22 Hira Nagar
Gandhi Nagar Shivaji Park
Ward number 23 Hari Nagar Shakti Park
Ward number 35 DLF phase 3 Nathupur
Guidelines:
As per the shutdown order, these containment areas will be completely barricaded at all exit points, followed by adequate police deployment to prevent the violation.
During the shutdown, door to door screening will be carried out in these areas through the rapid antigen tests to identify suspects.
The Gurgaon district administration had last week removed from the list five areas and notified three more to take the total number of containment zones to 104. However, there is no change in the containment zones in Sohna, Farrukh Nagar and Pataudi blocks of Gurgaon.
In all, Gurugram has 7,208 corona cases, and 6,077 people have been discharged from home isolations and hospitals. The total death doll in Gurugram due to Covid-19 stands at 110.