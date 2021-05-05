Chandigarh: As many were seen violating the COVID protocols laid by the state, the Haryana government on Tuesday came down heavily on the violators and said if people will not follow the safety guidelines, they must face further restrictions. This was announced by Haryana Home and Health Minister Anil Vij. Also Read - Centre Faces Tough Question as Pressure Mounts to Impose Full Lockdown in India to Beat COVID Surge

"The strict measures we are (already) taking to check the spread of virus cannot be successful without people's cooperation," Vij said and urged the public to help authorities enforce the ongoing lockdown in the state.

Saying that many people have lost their lives while several others have contracted the infection, he said people must not venture out unless urgent.

Taking preventive measures to control the sharp surge in Covid-19 cases and infections, the Haryana government has imposed a full lockdown in the entire state from May 3 to May 10 (5 AM).

“Follow all Covid-related guidelines on wearing a mask and social distancing, otherwise the state government will be compelled to impose further restrictions,” Vij told the people of state.

The warning from the state government came amid reports that people in some areas of the state were still not following the lockdown orders and not realising the gravity of the situation.

Notably, the Ambala Police on Tuesday made a group of youth do push-ups and sit-ups on the road in Ambala Cantt area as they allegedly violated lockdown orders.

In Bhiwani too, a small group of people who had violated the lockdown orders were made to do sit-ups and other exercises and were let off with a warning.

Haryana on Tuesday recorded single-day spike of 153 COVID-19 deaths and 15,786 new cases taking total toll to 4,779 and the total case count to 5,43,559. Earlier, 145 deaths were recorded on Sunday and 13,947 new infections were reported on April 28.

According to the health department’s daily bulletin, the deaths include 16 each from Gurgaon and Panipat, 15 from Hisar, 14 from Jind, 13 from Ambala, 12 from Rohtak, 11 from Bhiwani and 9 each from Sirsa, Karnal and Faridabad districts.

Of the new cases, the maximum were reported from Gurgaon (4,475) followed by Faridabad (1,580), Hisar (1,248), Sonipat (1,090), Bhiwani (821), Sirsa (718), Mahendragarh (651), Panipat (615), Ambala (610), Panchkula (584) and Karnal (547).