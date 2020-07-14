Haryana Lockdown News: To contain the spread of coronavirus, the Haryana government on Tuesday said stricter curb may be imposed in the worst-affected areas. An announcement to this effect was made by Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij. Also Read - Kanpur Killing: UP's Most-wanted Vikas Dubey Spotted at Faridabad Hotel, Flees Before Police Raid

As per updates, over 22,000 cases were reported in the state on Tuesday, and out of the total cases, three districts alone–Gurgaon, Faridabad and Sonipat, all of which fall in the NCR, contributed to nearly 15,000 of the cases and also to nearly 75 per cent of the total fatalities.

"Over 80 per cent of our total cases come from these districts (Gurgaon, Faridabad, Sonipat, Jhajjar). If need arises, in the interest of Haryana, if we have to impose stricter curbs to contain spread of infection we will not hesitate to do so," Vij said.

The Home Minister further said the state’s recovery rate is over 75 per cent, which is quite good. He further added that adequate arrangements including isolation facilities, doctors, medicines are there to deal with the novel coronavirus cases.

He said the priority of the state government is to treat these patients with the best of resources at the government’s disposal. Still, the cases which are increasing, these are going up in districts adjoining Delhi.

Nearly two months ago, the Haryana government had sealed border with Delhi to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Recently, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala had said the government will increase testing, hospital beds and ventilators to tackle coronavirus infection in some of the NCR districts which have been worst-hit by the pandemic.