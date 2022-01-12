Haryana Lockdown News Today: As the coronavirus cases continue to rise in the state, the migrant workers in Gurgaon have started leaving the city fearing a full lockdown and other stringent curbs. The development comes as the state government has imposed further restrictions to prevent the spread of the infection.Also Read - Lockdown on Cards? PM Modi To Hold High-Level Meeting With All State CMs Tomorrow Amid Covid Situation

It must be noted that Gurugram has been reporting over 2,000 cases daily since last few days and several parts, including high-rises, have been converted into containment zones. Also Read - This New Nasal Spray Found Effective Against All COVID Variants, Can Prevent Infection Upto 8 Hrs. Details Here

The increasing number of cases has led to panic among the migrant workers as they fear job loss and getting stuck in lockdown. Earlier in the day, the migrant workers were seen making beeline to their hometowns. Also Read - Govt Issues New Discharge Policy for Mild, Moderate Covid-19 Patients | Deets Inside

Starting from domestic helps and roadside vendors to construction workers, a majority of migrant workers from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal, were seen crowding bus stands and other transit points to leave the city.

Notably, the rush of the migrant workers is higher during night hours when private buses are more operational.

Apart from these people, the local industries have also started reporting exodus and are making arrangements for their workers to stay on factory premises.

In the meantime, the local administration has issued a strong warning against spreading rumours on social media on lockdown. “There are restrictions, but no lockdown has been imposed. The people shouldn’t believe in rumours,” Deputy Commissioner Dr Yash Garg was quoted as saying by The Tribune.

Corona cases: Haryana on Tuesday recorded 5,746 fresh infections and three deaths. With a fatality each reported from Ambala, Sirsa and Yamunanagar districts, the cumulative death toll in the state rose to 10,080, according to the health department’s daily bulletin.

Worst-hit Gurgaon district on Tuesday reported 2,385 cases, followed by Faridabad (1,015), Karnal (349), Sonipat (184), Panchkula (441) and Ambala (385). The total active cases in the state is 26,813, while the overall recoveries were 7,68,717, as per the bulletin.