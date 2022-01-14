Haryana Lockdown News Today: Amid sharp rise in COVID cases, the Haryana government on Thursday extended various restrictions to all over the state. In a fresh order, the state government said that the restrictions imposed by January 5 order in “Group A” districts, which had witnessed a big spike in cases, shall now be imposed in all districts, the Haryana State Disaster Management Authority (HSDMA) said.Also Read - Omicron: Delhi Orders Closure of Kali Ghata Market for Violation of Covid Norms

The HSDMA further added that the guidelines released through orders on January 5 and 10 will also continue to be imposed in the whole state.

The Haryana government had on January 10 banned large gatherings of people such as rallies and protests and extended existing restrictions including the closure of cinema halls and sports complexes to eight more districts.

The earlier order issued by the HSDMA had said the restrictions will be applicable till 5 AM on January 19.

On Monday, the eight new districts where the restrictions were imposed included Sirsa, Rewari, Jind, Bhiwani and Hisar.

The state government had earlier imposed these restrictions in 11 districts including Karnal, Panipat, Rohtak, Jhajjar, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ambala, Panchkula and Sonipat. Now, all these restrictions have been extended to all the 22 districts in the state.

List of guidelines

As per the guidelines, the cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes shall remain closed.

The malls and markets are allowed to open till 6 PM.

The shops selling essential items like milk and medicine will be allowed to open at all times to enable them to serve the public at large.

All sports complexes, swimming pools and stadia shall remain closed except when being used for training of sportspersons for participation in national and international events.

All entertainment parks and B2B exhibitions are prohibited.

The government and private offices, except for emergency / essential services, have been advised to function with 50 per cent staff attendance.

The development comes as Haryana witnessed a huge spike in Covid cases over the past fortnight. To check the spread of the viral infection, the state government has imposed night curfew from 11 PM to 5 AM in the state.

Corona cases: Haryana on Wednesday recorded 6,883 fresh COVID cases and three related deaths, according to the health department’s daily bulletin. The count of active cases has surpassed 31,000 in the state.

With a fatality each reported from Gurugram, Ambala and Bhiwani districts, the death toll from the pandemic rose to 10,083 in the state.

The worst-hit Gurugram district reported 2,704 fresh cases on Wednesday, while Faridabad (1,037), Karnal (372), Sonipat (252), Panchkula (734), Ambala (444), Rohtak (133), Hisar (154), Panipat (223), Yamunanagar (112) and Jhajjar (141) districts also registered a spike in Covid cases.

The state also reported seven new cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus, taking the tally of such infections to 169, out of which 10 are active while the rest have been discharged, according to the bulletin.