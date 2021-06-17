Chandigarh: Extending help to the workers and small traders who are worst affected by the COVID pandemic, the Haryana government on Thursday announced one-time financial assistance of Rs 5,000 each to small shopkeepers, construction workers, auto-rickshaw drivers and unorganised labourers in the state. Also Read - Lockdown Horror: Family of 6 Admitted to Hospital After Starving For Days in Aligarh

Giving further details, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that the BPL families who have lost a family member in the 18-50 age group to COVID will be given an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each. Also Read - ICC Launches Fundraiser to Support UNICEF'S COVID-19 Relief Efforts in South Asia

The chief minister also announced a host of other benefits, including waiver of property tax and reduction in electricity bill in the first quarter of 2021-22. Altogether, these announcements entail a financial package of over Rs 1,100 crore. Also Read - Third Covid Wave Likely To Hit Maharashtra In 2-4 Weeks, 10% Of Cases May Come From Kids, Warns State Task Force

The chief minister also added that a financial package of Rs 5,000 each will be given to 12 lakh families who are engaged in the unorganised sector such as construction workers and auto-rickshaw drivers. This package is worth Rs 600 crore.

The state government said that a portal has been designed to ensure that the labourers of the unorganised sector have easy access to the scheme and the registrations on the portal will start from June 18.

Moreover, the state government announced Rs 5,000 each for ASHA workers and those engaged in the National Health Mission. It would entail an expenditure of Rs 11 crore.

Similarly, a package of Rs 150 crore was announced for small shopkeepers. Khattar further said that the government had announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the BPL families whose members in the age group of 18 years and 50 years died due to COVID-19.