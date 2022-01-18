Haryana Lockdown News Today: Amid rising cases of coronavirus, the Haryana government on Tuesday night extended the lockdown-like restrictions in the state till January 28. However, the state government allowed gyms and spas to operate at 50 per cent capacity while liquor vends can now open till 10 PM.Also Read - 52 Staff Of Gwalior’s Jai Vilas Palace, Scindia School Test COVID Positive, in Isolation Now

The state government had on January 5 imposed various restrictions in “Group A” districts, which had witnessed a big spike in cases and later imposed curbs in all districts. Earlier, these restrictions were imposed in 11 districts, including Karnal, Panipat, Rohtak, Jhajjar, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ambala, Panchkula and Sonipat. Later, these restrictions were extended to all 22 districts in the state. Also Read - GATE Exam 2022: Over 23,000 Candidates Sign Online Petition, Demand Postponement of Exam Amid COVID Cases. Will Authorities Listen?

In the guidelines, the Haryana State Disaster Management Authority (HSDMA) said the orders passed on January 5, 10 and 13 will continue as before with modification of allowing gyms and spas to now operate with 50 per cent capacity utilisation while liquor vends will be allowed to open till 10 pm as against 6 pm earlier. Also Read - Allow Shops To Open On Weekends: Traders Urge Delhi Govt to Remove Odd-Even Rules

The Haryana government had on January 10 banned large gatherings of people such as rallies and protests and extended existing restrictions including the closure of cinema halls and sports complexes to eight more districts.

On January 13, the state government had said the restrictions will be applicable till 5 AM on January 19, which have now been extended to January 28 (5 AM).

List of guidelines:

As per the order from the Haryana government, the cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes shall remain closed.

The restrictions imposed in Group A districts (other 11 districts) vide order dated January 5, shall also be imposed in these (eight districts).

The malls and markets are allowed to open till 6 PM.

The shops selling essential items like milk and medicine will be allowed to open at all times to enable them to serve the public at large.

All sports complexes, swimming pools, gyms and stadia shall remain closed except when being used for training of sportspersons.

All entertainment parks and B2B exhibitions are prohibited.

The government and private offices, except for emergency/essential services, have been advised to function with 50 per cent staff attendance.

A night curfew will continue from 11 PM to 5 AM in the state.

Corona cases: On Tuesday, 8 more people died from coronavirus in Haryana as 8,388 fresh cases surfaced, pushing the state’s infection count to 8,64,490. So far, 10,124 people have died from the infection in the state. The worst-hit Gurugram district reported 3,141 fresh cases.

Faridabad (1,136), Karnal (484), Panchkula (416), Sonipat (326), Ambala (437) and Yamunanagar (298) were among other districts affected by the surge in cases.

While two fatalities were reported from Yamunanagar district, Hisar, Sonipat, Karnal, Panipat, Ambala and Kurukshetra districts reported a fatality each, as per the bulletin.