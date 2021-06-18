Haryana Lockdown Latest News: With the coronavirus cases gown down slowly in the state, the Haryana government on Friday evening revised the guidelines and relaxed restrictions. Issuing an order, the state government allowed all offices in the state secretariat to resume working with full staff strength. On June 13, the state government had extended the lockdown till June 21 and had announced some relaxation in the state. Earlier, the government had allowed the corporate offices to open with 50 per cent attendance after adopting requisite social distancing norms, regular sanitisation and Covid-appropriate behavioural norms. Also Read - Lockdown in Mumbai Should Not be Lifted Until 70% People Are Vaccinated, Suggests Maharashtra COVID Task Force

Haryana Lockdown: Here's full list of revised guidelines:

All shops to open from 9 AM to 8 PM. Malls can open from 10 AM to 8 PM. Restaurants and bars will also open from 10 AM to 10 PM with 50 per cent of the seating capacity. Home delivery from hotels, restaurants and fastfood joints permitted till 10 PM. Religious places will open with 21 people at one time. Corporate offices will open with 50 per cent attendance. Gatherings in wedding, funeral/cremations allowed up to 21 persons. Gyms allowed to open from 6am to 8pm with 50 per cent capacity. However, colleges, coaching institutions, ITIs, libraries and training institutes will remain closed. Spas will remain closed.

The development from the Haryana government comes as the state on Thursday recorded 232 fresh COVID-19 cases that took its tally to 7,66,838 while 38 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 9,147.

Palwal reported 20 fresh cases, Yamunanagar 19 and Gurugram, Karnal and Sirsa 18 each. The latest fatalities include six from Panipat and five from Hisar.

There are 3,227 active COVID-19 cases in Haryana. So far, 7,54,464 people have recovered from the disease and the recovery rate stands at 98.39 per cent.