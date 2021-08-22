Chandigarh: Haryana government has extended the COVID-induced restrictions till September 6, a government order issued on Sunday said. All restaurants and bars, including those in malls are allowed to open with 50% of the seating capacity and in adherence to COVID-19 norms, it said.Also Read - Haryana Lockdown Update: Night Curfew Discontinued In The State till August 23 | Read Order Here

Haryana on Saturday reported one Covid-related fatality taking the cumulative toll to 9,666 while 19 new infections pushed the total case count to 7,70,331. According to the health department’s daily bulletin, the latest death was reported from Karnal district. Also Read - Haryana Extends COVID Restrictions Till August 23; Restaurants, Bars, Gyms to Open With 50% Capacity

Haryana Government extends COVID-induced restrictions till September 6 pic.twitter.com/4aSLUvjQlh — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2021

Among the districts, six cases were from Gurgaon and three from Panchkula. There are 675 active cases in the state, the bulletin said. The total recoveries so far are 7,59,990 and the recovery rate is 98.66 percent, it said.