New Delhi: Affected by the lockdown in the state, the small-scale traders have sought relief package from the state government. Traders and entrepreneurs of small industries have prepared a draft letter for the Manohar Lal Khattar government and sought economic package through the Traders Welfare Board. To look after the needs of the traders in the state, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had earlier formed a Traders Welfare Board.

Saying that due to the closure of the markets and shops, these small-scale traders including small shopkeepers said that they have been worst affected by the lockdown.

In the draft letter to the state government, they have mentioned that the electricity bills of closed markets and shops should be waived. According to reports, Traders Welfare Board Ram Niwas Garg is planning to meet the Chief Minister in this regard and will present to him the draft letter.

Major demands of the traders:

Electricity bills of business institutions should be waived during the lockdown period. Free medical insurance should be given to all the traders and shopkeepers. Time period for filing the IT returns should be extended. Interest on bank loan to be waived off during lockdown.

Speaking to Jagaran News, Ashok Buwaniwala, working president of the National People’s Industry Trade Organization, said that in this difficult period of pandemic, the traders have suffered a lot. He said that these demands were made in a virtual meeting and it should be fulfilled by the Central and state government.

On the other hand, Haryana Traders Welfare Board chief Ram Niwas Garg said that the board has prepared a draft of a relief package related to the demand of traders and the traders want that the relief should be given to the traders by the state government. He said he is going to meet Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar soon to present him the draft of the relief package.

