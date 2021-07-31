Haryana Lockdown News Today: Looking at the coronavirus situation in the state, the Haryana government on Saturday extended the COVID-19 lockdown in the state by another week till August 9. Issuing the guidelines, the state government said that the current lockdown relaxations with respect to the reopening of shops, malls, restaurants, religious places and corporate offices will continue. The order was issued under provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005.Also Read - THIS Country Declares State of Emergency Amid Spike in Covid-19 Cases | Details
“The Mahamari Alert-Surakshit Haryana (coronavirus lockdown) is extended for another week, that is from August 2 (5 am onwards) to August 9 (till 5 am) in the state of Haryana,” according to an order issued by Chief Secretary Vijai Vardhan. Also Read - Maharashtra Reports First Case Of Zika Virus After Woman in Pune Tests Positive For Infection
As per the guidelines, the Anganwadi centres run by women and child development department shall remain closed till August 15 in the state. Also Read - Karnataka Lockdown Update: Covid-19 Surveillance Guidelines Extended Till August 16, More Curbs Announced | Full Guidelines
Copy of the order:
The state government further said that vice chancellors of universities are advised to plan reopening of universities from the next academic session and share the programme of the same with the departments concerned of the state government.
Here’s full list of fresh guidelines:
- The state government said the shops will be allowed to open from 9 AM to 10 PM
- Shopping malls are allowed to open from 10 AM to 10 PM.
- Moreover, the restaurants are allowed to open with 50% of the seating capacity.
- The restaurants in malls are allowed from 10 AM to 11 PM.
- It said that the home delivery from hotels, restaurants and fast food joints is allowed upto 11 PM.
- The order stated that the bars (including in hotels and malls) are allowed to open from 10 AM to 11 PM with 50% of seating capacity.
- Moreover, the gyms across the state are allowed to open from 6 AM to 9 PM with 50% capacity.
- Gatherings in weddings, funerals, cremations are allowed to upto 100 persons.
- In open spaces, gatherings will be allowed upto 200 persons.
- Religious places will be allowed to open with 50 persons at one time
- All production units, establishments, industries are permitted to function