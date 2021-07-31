Haryana Lockdown News Today: Looking at the coronavirus situation in the state, the Haryana government on Saturday extended the COVID-19 lockdown in the state by another week till August 9. Issuing the guidelines, the state government said that the current lockdown relaxations with respect to the reopening of shops, malls, restaurants, religious places and corporate offices will continue. The order was issued under provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005.Also Read - THIS Country Declares State of Emergency Amid Spike in Covid-19 Cases | Details

"The Mahamari Alert-Surakshit Haryana (coronavirus lockdown) is extended for another week, that is from August 2 (5 am onwards) to August 9 (till 5 am) in the state of Haryana," according to an order issued by Chief Secretary Vijai Vardhan.

As per the guidelines, the Anganwadi centres run by women and child development department shall remain closed till August 15 in the state.

The state government further said that vice chancellors of universities are advised to plan reopening of universities from the next academic session and share the programme of the same with the departments concerned of the state government.

