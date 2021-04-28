Chandigarh: Looking at the rising cases of coronavirus, the Haryana government has decided to impose prohibitory orders throughout the state. Section 144 of the CrPC prohibits the assembly of four or more people and earlier it was imposed in a few districts in the state, including Gurgaon, Faridabad, Hisar, Panchkula and Sonipat. “Section 144 to be imposed throughout Haryana,” said a state government statement quoting Home and Health Minister Anil Vij. Also Read - Fact Check: Is Empty Nebuliser Substitue For Oxygen Cylinder Amid Covid Crisis? Know Truth Behind Viral Video

In the current month, Haryana has registered a sharp surge in COVID cases, while the viral infection-related deaths too have witnessed a rise.

The development comes as Haryana on Tuesday recorded the biggest single-day jump in deaths and cases as 84 fatalities took the cumulative toll in the state to 3,926, while 11,931 fresh infections pushed the total count to 4,47,754.

The lockdown-like restrictions which are already in place to contain the spread of infection include daily night curfew in the state, curtailed timings for closure of shops, barring those dealing in essentials, besides restrictions on the number of people allowed for indoor and outdoor gatherings.

Vij sought by Thursday details from all deputy commissioners regarding oxygen beds, oxygen storage capacity and other requirements, including ventilators in all private and government hospitals of their districts.

The minister has also directed the DCs to ensure arrangements for funeral to be conducted on the same day for those who lose their lives to coronavirus while observing all COVID-related protocol.

Vij directed all deputy commissioners and superintendents of police to maintain security in all private and government hospitals.