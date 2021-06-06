Gurugram: The Haryana government has extended the COVID restrictions in the state till June 14 amid the pandemic situation in the state. However, shops, malls, restaurants, bars, religious places have been permitted to reopen with certain conditions. The state government has termed the lockdown “Mahamari Alert-Surakshit Haryana (Epidemic Alert-Safe Haryana)”. Also Read - Haryana Lockdown: Affected Traders Seek Relief Package, Prepare Draft Letter For Khattar Govt

“Now, after duly considering the fact that although the Covid positivity rate and the number of new Covid positive cases have declined, so as to continue the preventive and precautionary measures to contain the Covid pandemic, the government has decided to extend the ”Mahamari Alert-Surakshit Haryana” from June 7 (5 am onwards) to June 14 (till 5 am) in the state of Haryana…,” an order issued by Chief Secretary Vijai Vardhan said.

Haryana Unlock: Check the complete list of restrictions/relaxations below:

Clubhouses/ restaurants/ bars of the Golf Courses are allowed to open with 50% seating capacity from 10:00 AM to 08:00 PM. Home deliveries have been allowed till 10 pm. Religious places can stay open but only 21 people can be allowed at a time. No more than 21 people can attend weddings and funerals. Wedding processions have been prohibited. For other gatherings, no more than 50 people will be allowed. Prior permission from the Deputy Commissioner will be required. Corporate Offices have been permitted to open with 50% attendance. The covid-19 protocol including social distancing norms, regular sanitisation will have to be followed at all times . Malls are allowed to open from 10:00 AM to 08:00 PM. Shops, except stand-alone shops, permitted to open from 09:00 AM to 06:00 PM in two groups namely odd and even- shops with odd numbers on odd dates and shops with even numbers on even dates.

Last week, the Manohar Lal Khattar-led government had extended the coronavirus-induced lockdown in the state by another week till June 7, easing restrictions on shop timings. The government had allowed shops to stay open from 9 am to 3 pm on odd-even days.

The Haryana government had imposed the lockdown in the state on May 3 in view of the prevailing Covid situation.

Haryana reported 59 COVID-19 deaths and 723 fresh positive cases on Saturday, taking the number of fatalities and cases to 8,664 and 7,61,637 respectively. According to the health department, the latest deaths include five each in Bhiwani, Rewari, and Hisar and four each in the districts of Panipat, Sirsa, Jhajjar, and Jind.