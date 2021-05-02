Chandigarh: A day after imposing weekend lockdown in several districts, the Haryana government on Saturday issued a fresh order saying employees with severe disabilities, vulnerable persons and pregnant women shall not be called for duty, even if they are engaged in essential services. Also Read - Complete Lockdown in India Crucial to Beat New COVID Surge, Suggests AIIMS Chief Randeep Guleria

As per the fresh order, the state government said if needed, they can work from home provided they have the necessary infrastructure. This exemption will remain in force till further orders. Also Read - Haryana: Weekend Lockdown Imposed in Panchkula, Gurugram, Faridabad & Other 6 Districts From Tonight | List of Restrictions

On Friday, the Haryana government announced Gurugram as one of the nine districts across the state to be put under a weekend lockdown till Monday. The other districts include Panchkula, Faridabad, Sonipat, Rohtak, Karnal, Hisar, Sirsa, and Fatehabad. Also Read - No Nationwide Lockdown: Centre Asks States to Implement Containment Measures Till May 31

Keeping in view the COVID situation and with an aim to break the infection chain and safety of persons of certain categories the government has issued detailed preventive measures for protection and safety of persons with disabilities (Divyangjan), vulnerable persons and pregnant women.

Employees of the age of 50 years or above, and those suffering from hypertension, blood pressure, heart or lung disease, cancer and other chronic diseases that are at high risk of developing a serious illness shall not be exposed to any frontline work requiring direct contact with the public, it said.

Haryana on Friday continued to register a sharp surge in COVID-19 cases and fatalities with the state recording biggest single-day jump of 98 deaths, raising the toll to 4,216, while 13,833 fresh infections pushed the tally to 4,87,978. On April 29, Haryana had recorded 97 fatalities and the biggest single-day surge in cases so far with 13,947 infections.