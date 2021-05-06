Chandigarh: While imposing lockdown in the state, the Haryana government has made it mandatory for people to get e-pass for the traffic movement within the state. Making the announcement, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said that it will be mandatory to carry departmental I-cards or government-issued passes for any traffic movement during the ongoing lockdown in the state. However, strict action will be initiated against those who are commuting without necessary documents. Also Read - Noida Authority Starts Oxygen Refilling Banks For RWAs. Details Here

How to get e-pass?

During the emergency meeting, Anil Vij made it clear that Deputy Commissioners have been asked to make online traffic passes for people. Therefore, people should not leave their homes unnecessarily and people who are allowed to commute during the lockdown need to carry an e-pass or I-card. So for the e-passes, you can apply online at saralharyana.gov.in. Then the Deputy Commissioners will provide you e-passes.

Strict lockdown: With many people seen violating lockdown norms, Anil Vij on Tuesday asked people to follow all Covid-related guidelines or be prepared for further restrictions. “The strict measures we are (already) taking to check the spread of virus cannot be successful without people’s cooperation,” Vij said and also urged the public to help authorities enforce the ongoing lockdown in the state.

As a measure to control the sharp surge in Covid-19 cases and infections, the Haryana government has imposed a lockdown in the entire state from May 3 to May 10 (5 am).

Vij’s warning came amid reports that people in some areas of the state were still not following the lockdown orders and not realising the gravity of the situation.

Corona cases in Haryana: Haryana on Wednesday reported biggest single-day jump in COVID-related fatalities with 181 deaths taking the cumulative toll to 4,960 and another big surge of 15,416 fresh infections pushing the tally to 5,58,975. A day earlier, the state had reported 153 deaths and 15,786 cases.

The fresh deaths include 18 from Bhiwani, 15 each from Gurgaon and Hisar, 13 from Karnal, 11 each from Ambala and Panipat, 10 each from Jhajjar and Kaithal and 9 each from Sirsa, Yamunanagar, Rohtak and 8 from Faridabad district.

Among the districts that reported a substantial spike in new cases were Gurgaon (4,740), Faridabad (1,610), Sonipat (1,171), Hisar (985), Karnal (767), Sirsa (674), Panchkula (654), Panipat (645) and Mahendragarh (642).