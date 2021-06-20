Haryana Lockdown Extended: Even though Coronavirus cases are going down in Haryana, the Manohar Lal Khattar-led government has extended Covid-19 lockdown in the state by one week i.e. till June 28. However, the government has granted restrictions in many areas. The timing of opening for shops has been extended till 8 PM, while more people have been permitted at religious places. The revision in Covid-19 guidelines comes as the Haryana government seeks to restart the economy in a graded manner following a lockdown. Also Read - Covid Waves to Depend on 2 Factors And How These Are Crucial in Stopping 3rd Wave | AIIMS Professor EXPLAINS

Haryana Lockdown Extended: Check Complete Covid-19 Guidelines Here

All shops to open from 9 AM to 8 PM. Malls can open from 10 AM to 8 PM. Restaurants and bars will also open from 10 AM to 10 PM with 50 per cent of the seating capacity. Home delivery from hotels, restaurants and fastfood joints permitted till 10 PM. Religious places can open with 50 people at one time. Corporate offices can open with full attendance. Gatherings in wedding, funeral/cremations allowed up to 50 persons. Gyms allowed to open from 6am to 8pm with 50 per cent capacity. However, colleges, coaching institutions, ITIs, libraries and training institutes will remain closed. Spas, swimming pools will remain closed.

Haryana Covid-19 Update

Haryana on Saturday reported 170 fresh COVID-19 cases and 33 deaths, taking the infection tally to 7,67,217 and the death toll to 9,216. According to the health department’s daily bulletin, the latest deaths include five from Panipat, four each from Hisar and Sirsa districts, among other places.