Haryana Lockdown News: As the cases of coronavirus continue to grow both in the national capital and Haryana, the governments of both the states might not open the borders at the moment.

Looking at the increasing number of cases, the Haryana government had last week said that it might impose a curfew or seal borders of its worst-hit four districts falling in the National Capital Region.

Taking to Twitter, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij had said that if the corona cases continue to increase, then the state would seal Gurgaon, Faridabad, Sonipat and Jhajjar, which fall in the National Capital Region (NCR).

“We can think of sealing the boundaries of these four districts; we can think of imposing a curfew in these four districts,” Vij had said in Chandigarh.

Saying that many states have come up with different measures to contain the spread of the virus, he said the Haryana government will study which one can be implemented in the state.

Nearly two months ago, the Haryana government had ordered the sealing of borders with the national capital.

The development comes as the number of COVID-19 cases has gone up 25,547 in Haryana with the total death toll at 344.

On the other hand, Delhi recorded 1,475 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking the tally in the city to over 1.21 lakh. The death toll due to the virus rose to 3,597. Notably, this is the eighth consecutive day when fresh cases have been reported in the range of 1,000 to 2,000.