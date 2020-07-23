Chandigarh Lockdown News: Looking at the rising cases of coronavirus, the Chandigarh administration said it is taking a fresh view on imposing weekend lockdown in the UT. The move from the UT administration comes after Punjab and Haryana did not give any consent to its earlier proposal. Also Read - 5 Work-From-Home Habits That Are Taking a Toll on Your Health

Issuing a statement, the Chandigarh administration said because Mohali and Panchkula have not agreed for a tri-city closure on weekend, a fresh view on this issue will be taken in the next week.

Before imposing any action, the UT administration has discussed the weekend curfew matter with doctors, officers, traders associations and political leaders.

Earlier, the Chandigarh administration had written a letter to Punjab and Haryana governments for their opinion on imposing curfew from Friday 7 PM to Monday 6 AM every weekend in the tri-city of Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula.

In the letter, the administration had mentioned that imposing curfew in Chandigarh alone will not be effective if it is simultaneously not imposed in Mohali (Punjab) and Panchkula (Haryana).

However, the UT Chandigarh Administrator VP Singh Badnore has directed that there must be strict implementation of social distancing and mask wearing at all public places.

The development comes as the UT is witnessing increasing number of coronavirus cases.

Chandigarh on Wednesday reported one COVID-19 fatality and 29 coronavirus cases. With this, the death toll rose to 13 in the city. And with 29 fresh cases, the tally went up to 780.

New cases were reported at several places including Sector 9, Sector 18, Sector 32, Mauli Jagran, Ram Darbar, Sector 43, Sector 45, Sector 28, Badheri etc.