Gurugram: Here comes a piece of good news for the locals in Haryana as the state governor on Tuesday approved a bill that reserves 75 per cent private jobs for the people of the state, This was announced by Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Tuesday.

The state government had on November 6 last year passed the bill to provide 75% reservation to local candidates applying to private sector jobs in the state that pay less than Rs 50,000 per month. The development comes as the ordinance was one of the key promises made by the ruling alliance partner Jannayak Janta Party during the Assembly elections of 2019.

After the bill is enacted and becomes the law, the Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Bill, 2020 will apply to companies, societies, trusts, limited liability partnership firms, partnership firms etc. located across the state.

Tabled by Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, the bill contains a clause that allows companies to hire an outsider only if they are unable to find a suitable local candidate for a job profile. However, in such a scenario, they would first have to inform the government about their decision.

Last year, Chautala had said in a tweet that the promise made to the state’s youth now stood fulfilled. “Today our promise to lakhs of youth of Haryana has been fulfilled and now Haryanvi youth will have 75 per cent of jobs in the private sector,” he said.

According to the state government, only 10 per cent of the recruitment by a company needs to be from the district in which it is located – the rest of the quota can be filled from other districts in the state. The state government had said that the reservation will initially apply for 10 years.