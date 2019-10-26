New Delhi: Manohar Lal Khattar will take oath as the Chief Minister of Haryana for the second straight term on the occasion of Diwali at 2 PM on Sunday. he post of Deputy CM will be reportedly given to the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP), with whom the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stitched an alliance to form a government in Haryana.

Earlier in the day, ahead of his meeting with Haryana Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya during which he will stake claim to form the government, Khattar was elected as the leader of BJP legislative party unanimously.

The announcement was made by Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad who along with BJP general secretary Arun Singh, attended the legislative party meeting as central observers. Khattar’s name was proposed by legislator Anil Vij and seconded by the rest of the 38 lesgilators.

Addressing a press conference after the crucial meet in Chandigarh, Prasad also confirmed that the ruling party wont take support of HLD leader Gopal Kanda. “The BJP will not take Gopal Kanda’s support. We will form stable and honest government with the support of Dushyant Chautala’s JJP and independent candidates”, Prasad added.

Furthermore, he also clarified that state will have only one Deputy Chief Minister. Earlier reports had claimed that senior BJP leader Anil Vij and JJP chief Dushyant Chautala may become Deputy CMs.