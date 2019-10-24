Haryana Assembly Election Results 2019: The counting of votes has begun for Meham, Mullana, Nalwa, Naraingarh, Narnaul, Narnaund in Haryana and the early trends are likely to emerge by 10 AM.

Haryana on Monday recorded a voter turnout of over 68 per cent, a sharp decline from 76.54 in the 2014 assembly polls. Of the total voters, 69.36 percent were men and 67.12 per cent women.

In 2014, the BJP won 47 seats and the Congress 15, with two Haryana Janhit Congress legislators later merging with it. The INLD had 19 seats and the Bahujan Samaj Party and the Shiromani Akali Dal one each.

While most exit polls projected a comfortable victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party, one predicted a close fight between the BJP and Congress with the Jannayak Janta Party likely to play kingmaker.

Here’s all you need to know about Meham, Mullana, Nalwa, Naraingarh, Narnaul, Narnaund seats:

Meham is currently held by Anand Singh Dangi of INC. In the 2014 Haryana Assembly Elections, he beat Shamsher Singh Kharkara of BJP.

Dharam Devi from INLD, Anil Kumar Bintu from Bahujan Samaj Party, Anand Singh Dangi from Congress and Shamsher Khankara from the BJP are trying their luck from this seat in the Assembly Elections.

Mullana: The seat is currently held by BJP’s Santosh Chauhan Sarwan. In 1991, Santosh won from Dabwali assembly segment as a Congress candidate. She went into political oblivion and emerged in 2014. In 2014, the BJP emerged victorious as Santosh Chauhan Sarwan defeated INLD’s Rajbir Singh by 5,649 votes

Daya Rani from INLD, Krishan Dass from Bahujan Samaj Party, Varun Chaudhary from Congress and Rajbir Singh from the BJP are trying their luck in this constituency in 2019 among others.

Nalwa: The first Assembly election held in Nalwa was in 2009 when Congress candidate Sampat Singh defeated Jasma Devi of the HJC (BL).

In 2014, Congress was dethroned by the INLD; HJC (BL)’s Chander Mohan lost to Ranbir Gangwa by a margin of over 6,000 votes. Satpal Kajla from INLD, Advocate Bajrang Indal from Bahujan Samaj Party, Randhir Panihar from Congress and Ranveer Gangva from the BJP are trying their luck in the constituency in 2019 Assembly Elections.

Naraingarh: In 2014, the BJP came to power for the first time in history in this seat when Nayab Singh defeated Ram Kishan of Congress by over 24,000 votes.

Jagmal Singh Raulo from INLD, Madan Pal from Bahujan Samaj Party, Shail Chaudhary from Congress and Surender Rana from the BJP are some prominent contestants from this seat this year.

Narnaul, a seat dominated by Yadavs is currently held by Om Prakash of BJP. In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Om Prakash won in this seat by defeating the INLD candidate by a margin of 4573 votes which was 4.74% of the total votes polled in the constituency.

Rajendra Singh from INLD, Krishan Kumar from Bahujan Samaj Party, Narendra Singh from Congress and Om Prakash Yadav from the BJP are the major contestants for the 2019 elections.

Narnaund : In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Captain Abhimanyu of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INLD candidate by a margin of 5761 votes. The last time the Congress won an election in Narnaund is 1972.

Jassi Petwar from INLD, Mahendra Singh from Bahujan Samaj Party, Baljeet Sihag from Congress and Captain Abhimanyu from the BJP are the prominent people contesting from this seat