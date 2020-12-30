New Delhi: Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij has been discharged from the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram on Wednesday after nearly 25 days of testing positive for COVID-19. The announcement was made by the minister himself on Twitter where he wrote that he will be staying at home today onwards on oxygen support. Also Read - India Extends Ban on Flights To and Fro from UK Extended Till Jan 7 Over New COVID-19 Strain

Taking to Twitter, Vij wrote, "I'm discharged from Medanta Hospital today. Will stay at Home on oxygen support." Earlier on December 17, Medical Superintendent at Medanta, A.K. Dubey said that the condition of the minister is stable and he is responding to treatment.

Dubey said, "Vij is maintaining vitals parameters on high flow nasal cannula on oxygen support. He is well rested and a team of doctors examined him during morning rounds."

The minister tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease on December 5 and was soon admitted to the Civil Hospital in Ambala Cantonment. In between, he was also shifted to Haryana government’s Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) in Rohtak. The institute had stated that Vij had moderate Covid-19 with bilateral viral pneumonia. However, on insistence from his family, he was shifted to Gurugram’s Medanta Hospital in a critical condition on December 15.

The minister had, last month, received a jab of the two-dose trial of indigenous Covid-19 vaccine candidate Covaxin, developed by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech, after he offered to be a volunteer in its Phase 3 trials. He had tested positive for Covid-19 on December 5.

Vij was administered the dose on November 20 at the Civil Hospital in Ambala Cantonment. His news of testing positive for Covid-19, days after receiving the vaccine dose had triggered a question mark on the vaccine’s efficacy among the public.

Bharat Biotech, however, contended that clinical trials of the vaccine are based on a two-dose schedule, given 28 days apart. “The vaccine efficacy will be determined two weeks after the second dose,” it had said. Covaxin has been designed to be protective two weeks after volunteers receive the second dose, their statement read.

The Union Health Ministry had also stepped in to say that Covaxin is a two-dose vaccine and that Vij was given only the first dose a fortnight before he tested positive.

“The antibodies against the infection build up in a human being only after a specific number of days pass after the second dose of the vaccine is taken. This is a two-dose vaccine. The minister in question has taken only one dose of the vaccine,” the ministry had said in a statement.