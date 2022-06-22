Haryana Municipal Corporation Election Result 2022: The Aam Aadmi Party has registered its first win, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading in Charkhi Dadri, Bhiwani, Panipat’s Samalkha as the counting of votes for Haryana Municipal Corporation Election is underway. The state witnessed a tough battle between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) alliance and the Congress.

Haryana Municipal Corporation Election Result: Here’s The Full List of Winners

BJP’s Zile Singh Saini registers victory in Jhajjar Municipal Council.

BJP’s Ashish Chakrapani wins Pehowa Municipal Committee,

In the Uchana Municipal committee, Independent Vikas alias Kala registered victory

BJP’s Ramesh Saini won from Mahendergarh Municipal committee.

INLD-backed Tek Chand Chabra won Mandi Dabwali Municipal Council.

BJP’s Shalini wins Sadhaura municipal council in Yamunanagar. She has defeated Independent candidate Nisha Aggarwal/

Congress-backed Virender Singh emerged victorious from Bawal municipal council in Rewari.

BJP candidate Daisy Sharma defeated AAP’s Babli in the Sadhura municipal council.

AAP leader won ward number 1 of Sohna municipal council.

INLD’s Sikander Saini won ward number 9 of Sadhaura municipal council.

INLD’s Sonia won ward number 11 of Sadhaura municipal council.

BJP-backed Shimla Devi won the President post from Kundli municipal council in Sonepat district.

Rinki Walia wins post of president in Naraingarh municipal committee.

Independent candidates Ramesh, Ramesh Batterywala registered victory in Hansi Muncipal council and Barwala muncipal committee respectively.

Gaurav Bedi, son of CM Manohar Lal Khattar’s Adviser Krishan Bedi lost from ward number 9 of Shahbad Municipal committee.

BJP’s Anju Lekhraj leading in Sohna for the president’s post by 2,305 votes.

For the unversed, polling for 18 municipal councils and 28 municipalities in Haryana was conducted on Sunday.