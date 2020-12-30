New Delhi: As the counting for the Haryana municipal bodies election is underway, the latest trends show BJP leading in Rewari and Panchkula Municipal Corporations, while Congress has taken lead over Sonipat. Even though, the BJP was also leading in Ambala it is now trailing in the region by over 7,000 votes. This election has witnessed a direct fight between the BJP-JJP alliance and the Congress. Also Read - Injured Cobra Undergoes Surgery at ITBP Veterinary Hospital in Haryana, Released Into Wild Later

In Ambala, the winning candidate is former Congress leader and Union minister Venod Sharma's wife Shakti Rani Sharma. In Panchkula, BJP mayoral candidate Kulbhushan Goyal is currently leading with 24,080 votes against Congress candidate Upinder Kaur Ahluwalia who is trailing with 19,148 votes. Meanwhile, the winning candidate in Rewari is BJP mayoral candidate Poonam Yadav.

The polling for municipal elections in Haryana was held on Sunday (December 27) peacefully however it saw a low turnout in the state most likely due to the ongoing farmers' protests against the three contentious farm laws.

The poll percentage for the municipal corporations of Ambala, Panchkula and Sonepat was 52 per cent, 35 per cent and 48 per cent, respectively, by the end of the polling time.

The election was held to elect the mayors and members of all the wards of Ambala, Panchkula and Sonipat municipal corporations; and the president and members of Municipal Council of Rewari, Municipal Committee, Sampla (Rohtak), Dharuhera (Rewari) and Ukalana (Hisar).

Bye-elections for ward numbers 7 of Municipal Committee, Indri (Karnal), 13 of Bhuna (Fatehabad), 12 of Rajound (Kaithal), 14 of Municipal Council, Fatehabad and ward number 29 of Municipal Council, Sirsa was also held.

Earlier this month, the Indian National Lok Dal had announced to boycott the municipal polls in protest against the “atrocities” allegedly committed on farmers by the Centre and the state’s BJP-JJP governments.