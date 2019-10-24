Haryana Assembly Election Results 2019: The counting of votes has begun for Narwana, Nilokheri, Nuh, Palwal, Panchkula, Panipat Rural, Pataudi in Haryana and the early trends are likely to emerge by 10 AM.

The election in Haryana will witness a contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Congress, the Indian National Lok Dal and the Jannayak Janata Party for the 90 seats in the state Assembly.

Of the 90 seats, 17 are reserved for Scheduled Castes and 73 seats fall under the General category. The BJP, which gained many seats in the Jat dominated areas in 2014, is expecting to make a return in the state with more than 70 seats. And chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar is at the forefront of this

The 2014 state election saw the BJP gain 47 seats, while the Congress was held back at 15 – a 25 per cent drop in seats won. The INLD managed to get 18 seats.

Nearly 1.83 crore voters exercised their right to franchise. The campaigning for the elections ended on October 19. The present term of the Haryana Assembly will end on 2 November.

Here’s all you need to know about Narwana, Nilokheri, Nuh, Palwal, Panchkula, Panipat Rural, Pataudi:

Narwana Pirthi Singh of the INLD won in the 2009 and 2014 elections both, securing over 70,000 votes each time.

Sushil Kumar from INLD, Dharamvir Singh from Bahujan Samaj Party, Vidya Rani Danoda from Congress and Santosh Danoda from the BJP are the prominent candidates.

Nilokheri is currently held by Bhagwan Dass Kabir Panthi of BJP. In the 2014 Haryana Assembly Elections, he beat Mamu Ram of INLD.

Sonika Gill from INLD, Mukesh Kumar Grover from Bahujan Samaj Party, Banta Ram from Congress and Bhagwan Dass from the BJP are trying their luck in the constituency in 2019 among others.

Nuh is currently held by Zakir Hussain of INLD. In the 2014 Haryana Assembly Elections, he beat Aftab Ahmed of Congress by a margin of 32, 796 votes. Nasir Hussain from INLD, Arjan from Bahujan Samaj Party, Aftab Ahmed from Congress and Zakir Hussain who joined BJP, are the major candidates s to look out for.

Around 80 percent of the voters in this district are Muslims and the remaining 20 percent are Hindus.

In Palwal, Karan Singh Dalal from the INC won the seat in 2014 by defeating the Deepak Mangla BJP candidate by a margin of 5,642 votes.

Satpal Deshwal from INLD, Karan Singh Dalal from Congress and Deepak Mangla from the BJP will tough it out in the Elections this time.

Panipat rural is a BJP stronghold and is currently held by Mahipal Dhanda of BJP. In the 2014 Haryana Assembly Elections, he beat Independent candidate Dhara Singh Rawal.

Kuldeep Rathi from INLD, Balkar Malik from Bahujan Samaj Party, Om Prakash Jain from Congress and Bakhshish Singh Virk from the BJP are the major candidates from this seat.

Pataudi (SC) is currently held by Bimla Chaudhary of BJP. In the 2014 Haryana Assembly Elections, she beat Ganga Ram of INLD.

Sukhbir Tanwar from INLD, Sunil Kumar Kataria from Bahujan Samaj Party, Sudhir Chaudhary from Congress and Satya Prakash Jaravata from the BJP are the major candidates.