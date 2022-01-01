Haryana Lockdown News Today: Amid rising cases of coronavirus, the Haryana government on Saturday imposed lockdown-like curbs in the state and nearby areas to prevent further spread of the infection. In the fresh guidelines, the Haryana government ordered closure of cinema halls in Gurugram and other areas. Notably, the cinema halls, theatres, multiplexes in five districts will remain closed for 10 days. Part of the curbs, the sports, swimming complexes have also been ordered to remain shut.Also Read - Delhi Shuts 2 Weekly Markets in Karawal Nagar For Violating COVID Guidelines | Details Here

Notably, the restrictions have been imposed in five districts including Gurugram, Faridabad, Ambala, Panchkula and Sonipat which will come into effect from tomorrow 5 AM. In the guidelines, the Haryana government said the restrictions will be in place till 5 AM on January 12.

Full list of guidelines:

As per the guidelines, the offices for these 10 days will function at 50% attendance while the mall and markets are allowed to open till 5 PM only.

Bars and restaurants are allowed to operate with 50% seating capacity, the government order said.

Only fully vaccinated people are allowed to enter public places like sabzi mandi, grain markets, public transport, parks, religious places, bars, restaurants, hotels, departmental stores, ration shops, liquor and wine shops.

The development comes a day after Haryana reported biggest single-day jump of 26 cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus that pushed its tally of such infections to 63. On Thursday, the state had reported 23 Omicron cases.

Of the total 63 cases, 23 are active while the rest have been discharged. Giving details to PTI, the state officials said the majority of Omicron cases are being reported from districts that fall under the National Capital Region.

In view of the rise in Omicron cases, the Haryana government has imposed a night curfew and restrictions on gatherings starting from Saturday.

The order from the state government said people eligible for Covid vaccination but not fully vaccinated will be banned from shopping malls, cinema halls, restaurants and grain markets, among other crowded places, from January 1.

In the meantime, the state continued to register a surge in COVID-19 cases, with 428 more people testing positive for the viral disease.

Of the fresh cases, 280 were reported from Gurugram alone. The NCR district is the state’s worst-affected. Faridabad and Panchkula reported 26 and 23 new cases, respectively.