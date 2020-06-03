New Delhi: As the rising number of cases in Gurgaon has become a constant cause of concern for the Haryana government, and a border tussle is going on between Delhi and Haryana, a Gurgaon gym owner has been arrested for organising a workout session for a few members on Monday. Also Read - Haryana BSEH Board Class 10, Class 12 Exam 2020: Pending Exams to be Conducted in July - Check Details Here

According to reports, 32-year-old Dheer Katariya, owner of Mould Gym in Dayanand Colony, called up a few of his customers to attend workout sessions from Tuesday. Getting a tip-off, Gurgaon Police raided the gym and found 17 people, including the gym owner, were working out without wearing masks. Social distancing norms were also being violated. All 17 of them have been arrested.

The gym owner reportedly said that though he was aware that gyms were not allowed to open from June 1, he had to pay huge rent for the gym.

As per the latest guideline issued by the ministry of home affairs, temples, shopping malls, restaurants can open in phase 1 of Unlock 1.0. Educational institutes can open in phase 2, which will start in July — only after consultations with the stakeholders. In the last phase — the date of which was not decided — metro, international flights, gyms, swimming pools can gradually open.