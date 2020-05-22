1st Covid-19 death in Gurgaon: Gurgaon on Thursday reported its first COVID-19 death with total number infectious case in Haryana rising to 1,031. A 38-year-old man from Gurgaon, who had been suffering from cough and fever for the past five days, passed away on Wednesday. Also Read - From Mic Checks to Temperature Checks: Divine's Gully Gang Member, The Spindoctor, Turns Frontline Doctor Amid COVID-19

However, his death was included in the state health department’s evening bulletin as COVID-19 death on Thursday. Also Read - Boney Kapoor’s Two More House Helps Test Positive For Coronavirus

With this, Haryana now has reported 15 COVID deaths till date. Also Read - ICMR Comes up With Fully Indigenous Diagnostic Platform For COVID-19

While a total of 12 fresh cases were reported until Thursday morning, during the day more cases were detected, raising the daily coronavirus infection count in the state to 38, as per the state’s daily COVID-19 bulletin.

Out of the 38 cases, Gurgaon reported 13, Faridabad 11, Sonipat three, Panipat four, Kurukshetra two and Panchkula, Jind, Karnal, Rohtak and Mahendragarh one case each.

More than 60 per cent of the 1,031 cases have been reported from four worst-hit districts of the state — Gurgaon, Faridabad, Sonipat and Jhajjar.

While Gurgaon has 239 cases, Faridabad 181, Sonipat 150 and Jhajjar has reported 91 corona infections, making it a total of 661 cases in these four districts which fall in the national capital region.

As per the bulletin, of the 15 deaths in the state so far, Faridabad has reported the maximum number six deaths.

There are a total of 335 active cases in the state while the number of patients who have recovered from the disease stands at 681. The state has a recovery rate of 66.05 per cent, fatality rate at 1.45 per cent while tests per million being conducted are 3,477.

“There will be death audit in the state now and this will be a continuous process. We will minutely go into the reasons behind the COVID-19 related deaths and try to find out if patients report late, what was the treatment administered to them and things like that. For every death, there will be death audit, which means going into their reasons and cause,” Anil Vij said.

About some NCR districts continuing to report more cases daily, Vij said it has been found that cases were more in Gurgaon and Faridabad, which lie very close to the border with Delhi.

“This is the reason why we have put in place strict regulations on our borders with Delhi. We have nothing against the people of Delhi, but we have to protect our own people too,” he said.

(Source: PTI)