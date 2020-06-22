Gurugram: The Gurugram administration on Monday added 9 more containment zones amid rising COVID-19 cases in Gurugram district. With this, Gurugram currently has 109 containment zones in the district. Also Read - Maharashtra News: 3721 New Cases, 62 Deaths in 24 Hrs; Total Tally Over 1.35 Lakh

The new containment zones are: Golden Estate apartment DLF phase 3, S-block DLF phase 3, block V of DLF phase 3, Takshashila Heights sector 37C, Jalvayu Vihar sector 56, Today Blossom Internal sector 47 in Gurugram block, Bashariya village, Baskusla village in Pataudi, and New Colony in Farukh Nagar.

It is an indication of frequent cases appearing in the city with majority of them are showing community spread. It is expected to remain the same till the middle of July, an official of Gurugram health department said as the situation in containment zones is extremely serious.

Meanwhile on Monday, district administration detected 85 fresh cases and 2 deaths. These are the lowest numbers in the last 10 days.