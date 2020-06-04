Haryana News: Amid a surging number of new cases every day, the Haryana government has decided to reopen the schools next month — but in a phased manner. Education minister Kanwar Pal has said the state government will take feedback from stakeholders, including parents, teachers and experts, on whether to conduct classes in two shifts to maintain social distancing, the minister said. Also Read - Uttarakhand News: When are Badrinath, Kedarnath Opening Doors For Devotees? Know Here

In the first phase, Classes 10-12 would be started in July, followed by Classes 6-9, and in the last phase Classes 1-5 would begin, he said. The colleges and university classes will begin in August, the minister said.

Educational institutions in Haryana have been shut after COVID-19 lockdown was imposed in March.

Replying to a question, the minister said demo classes will be run in a few schools to find out how social distancing in the classrooms can be ensured.

It will give us an idea if we face any problem because when we take a final decision on the opening of schools then making frequent changes will not be feasible, the minister said.

Meanwhile, the Directorate School Education has asked District Education Officers to constitute committees to discuss the issue of opening schools with various stakeholders to seek their feedback and send the report by June 7.

Haryana on Wednesday suffered the highest single-day spike in coronavirus infections with 302 testing positive for it in the state and 229 in the state’s three worst-hit districts — Gurgaon, Faridabad and Sonipat.

Gurgaon alone detected 132 COVID cases, the state’s daily health bulletin revealed.

A day earlier, Haryana had reported 296 cases. With 302 fresh cases, the total cases in Haryana rose to 2,954 with Gurgaon alone having 1,195 cases.

Among other districts which reported fresh cases, 69 were from Faridabad, 28 from Sonipat and Narnaul each, 10 from Karnal, eight from Ambala and Hisar each, seven from Rohtak, six from Nuh, and one each from Kaithal, Kurukshetra, Bhiwani, Fatehabad, Panipat and Panchkula, the state Health Department’s daily bulletin said.

