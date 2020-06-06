Haryana News: Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Saturday said that shopping malls across the state will remain operational across the state except in Faridabad and Gurugram. Also Read - Unlock Phase I in Rajasthan: Hotels, Restaurant, Clubs And Shopping Malls to Reopen From Monday | Details Here

On the opening of the restaurants, he said that they will function with 50 per cent capacity.

Further, all places of worship can reopen from June 8 in the state, but no religious gathering will be allowed. All social-distancing norms will be made mandatory, Dushyant Chautala asserted.

Two days so, the Haryana government said that it will reopen the schools next month — but in a phased manner. Education minister Kanwar Pal said that the state government will take feedback from stakeholders, including parents, teachers and experts, on whether to conduct classes in two shifts to maintain social distancing.

In the first phase, Classes 10-12 would be started in July, followed by Classes 6-9, and in the last phase Classes 1-5 would begin, he said. The colleges and university classes will begin in August, the minister said.

Haryana on Saturday recorded 184 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 3,781.