New Delhi: The number of COVID-19 cases in Gurgaon is on a steep rise since the last week when cases recorded in just three days surpassed the number of cases recorded in the last two months. Over 100 cases are being recorder per day in Gurgaon, taking the total tally to 900 at present. Also Read - Shocking! Family of Covid-19 Victim Forced to Flee With Half-Burnt Body After Mob Attacks Them In Jammu

According to reports, the district administration is adding 37 new containment zones to the existing list of 64. Soon, the list of 101 containment zones in Gurgaon will be published. On May 28, the containment list was last updated.



Containment Orders dated 28.05.2020, revised by the District Administration Gurugram. pic.twitter.com/AXhuCahM3z — DC Gurugram (@DC_Gurugram) May 29, 2020

On Tuesday, Haryana recorded 296 new coronavirus cases, among which 160 have been recorded only from Gurgaon. The state administration has issued notice to private laboratories for not sharing proper data of testing samples with the state government. According to reports, even the contact number of those who got tested in private labs were fictitious.

Under the new classification, the area under one containment zone will be reduced as it has been observed that huge containment areas are not being managed properly. So, the existing containment zones will be divided and the number of the total containment zones now will go up.