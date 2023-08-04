Home

Haryana: Nuh Top Cop, Who Was On Leave During Communal Clashes, Transferred To Bhiwani; IPS Narendra Bijarniya To Replace Him

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, died in the clashes that erupted in Nuh over an attempt to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession and spread to Gurugram over the last few days.

Paramilitary forces on Thursday conducted a flag march in Nuh after a curfew was imposed in the district following the clashes between the group in the state.

Chandigarh: Nuh Superintendent of Police Varun Singla, who was on leave when the communal clashes broke out in the district, has been transferred. Singla has been made the superintendent of police, Bhiwani. Varun Singla is the 2017-batch IPS officer from the Haryana cadre and joined the Indian Police Service with effect from 18.12.2019.

Narendra Bijarniya, who was holding the additional charge in Singla’s absence, will be the new SP of Nuh, according to a government order issued on August 3 by Additional Chief Secretary (Home) T V S N Prasad.

The order said, Singla, at present SP Nuh, has been transferred and posted as SP, Bhiwani. Bijarniya, SP, Bhiwani, who was also functioning as OSD to Additional DGP (law and order), in addition to his present duties to assist her in maintaining the law and order situation in Nuh and surrounding areas, has been transferred and posted as SP, Nuh.

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, died in the clashes that erupted in Nuh over an attempt to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession and spread to Gurugram over the last few days. The Haryana Police has registered 83 FIRs, and 159 people have been arrested after the violence gripped Nuh and spread to Gurgram as well.

Apart from Gurugram, incidents of violence were also reported in the Palwal district, where a mob set more than 25 huts ablaze in Parshuram Colony. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, according to the police. Similarly, in Bhiwadi town in Rajasthan, “two or three” shops on the highway were subjected to vandalism.

Following the communal clashes, former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda demanded a judicial probe by a high court judge into the government’s “failure” to prevent the violence, ANI reported.

Meanwhile, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on Thursday said that measures are being taken by the local authorities to restore peace and normalcy in Haryana. “I’m sure you are aware of the measures that are being taken by local authorities. You’ve seen it a lot in the media to put a stop to the violence there, to restore peace and normalcy,” Bagchi said when asked about India’s reaction to the US State Department’s comment on the violence in Haryana.

