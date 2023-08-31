Home

Nuh Violence: Who Is Mamman Khan? Congress MLA Summoned For Investigation

Earlier, Mamman Khan made headlines for his comments against the cow vigilante Monu Manesar who is also suspected of instigating violence in Nuh district.

Who Is Mamman Khan? Congress MLA Summoned For Investigation. | Photo: Twitter

Nuh: Congress MLA from Ferozepur Jhirka Mamman Khan is in the news and has been making headlines after his name came in the recent violent Nuh clashes. Member of All India Congress Committee (AICC), Khan is also Nuh’s former Working President of the District Congress Committee. Earlier, he hit the headlines for his comments about the cow vigilante Monu Manesar, who is also believed to have incited violence in the Nuh district. Khan has been called in by the police for questioning in relation to the Nuh violence.

Anil Vij’s Attack On Congress

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij has implicated the Congress party in the violence that unfolded following clashes between two groups in Nuh district. He stated that Congress MLA Mamman Khan has been summoned for investigation regarding the violence. Vij asserted that Congress MLA Mamman had been in contact with the rioters.

Mamman Khan And Violence



Haryana’s Home Minister Anil Vij remarked that violence tends to occur wherever Mamman Khan is present. Regarding the Nuh violence, Anil Vij told news agency ANI, “In the preliminary investigation, we have apprehended around 510 individuals and filed 130-140 FIRs. Based on their questioning, the current indication is that it appears to be orchestrated by the Congress.”

Anil Vij Accused Congress MLA Mamman Khan

Anil Vij accused Congress MLA Mamman Khan of the violence worse in the area. He mentioned, “Congress’s MLA Mamman Khan has been asked to appear for questioning by the police on August 30… Mamman Khan has visited the places where the violence occurred. There are multiple aspects being considered. We are conducting a thorough investigation and we will reveal who was behind it.” Anil Vij also assured, “We have things under control. We have deployed enough police personnel. People also performed ‘Jalabhishek’ there (Nuh) as per their traditions.”

Evidence Points Towards Congress’ Role In The Anti-Hindu Nuh Violence

Speaking in the Assembly, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij stated that the ongoing investigation strongly suggests the involvement of Congress in the anti-Hindu violence that occurred in Nuh on July 31.

