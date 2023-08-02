Home

Delhi On Alert As Violence Spread To NCR From Nuh, VHP To Hold Protest In Noida Today: 10 Points

Five people have been killed so far in the violence that erupted on Monday. Four people, including two home guards, died and many others injured in Nuh, where mobs tried to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) procession.

Manesar: People belonging to Hindu organisations block Kasan Road in protest against communal clashes in Nuh district, in Manesar, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Gurugram: The situation remained tense in Haryana after clashes erupted during a Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) procession in Nuh district, which claimed over five lives and left over 50 injured. Fresh violence was witnessed in Gurugram as several meat shops, scrap shops and furniture repairing shops were attacked at Pataudi Chowk in Khandsa Road, while multiple shanties were set on fire in Sector-70 on Tuesday. However, the fire officials claimed that no casualties were reported in any of the incidents.

Earlier, at least four eateries and scrap shops were set ablaze by a group of people in the Badshahpur area. More than 200 men in different vehicles carrying petrol bottles set them on fire. Communal violence also spilled to Palwal and over 25-30 shanties were torched. In Gurugram’s Sector 57 area, a 26-year-old man was killed and a religious place set ablaze as the violence spread from neighbouring Nuh district, the police said.

The Gurgaon administration suspended internet services in Sohna, Manesar and Pataudi till further orders, and issued another directive, asking all schools to remain closed for physical classes till August 2. Many office-goers opted to work from home after their workplaces sent out advisories not to travel.

Haryana violence latest update:

Amid violence reported in Gurugram, a number of police personnel have been deployed at key locations across Gurugram. People can inform the Gurugram police while dialling 112 about any violence. Following clashes on Monday, schools and colleges were closed in Gurugram on Tuesday. However, no work from home was announced for employees. Authorities imposed a curfew in Nuh district and security forces conducted flag marches in neighboring districts. Additionally, several peace committee meetings were organized to address the situation. The Delhi Police enhanced patrolling in the national capital after an alert was sounded following communal clashes in Gurugram and adjoining areas in Haryana. A senior police officer said the Delhi Police keeps a tab on the incidents in neighbouring states as well as other parts of the country that may have impact on the national capital. The officer said the force is prepared to respond to any situation arising in the national capital as a result of such incidents in neighbouring areas. Police visibility has been increased in areas with mixed populations and sensitive places. Drones are also being used. “Keeping North Delhi safe & serene! Police deploys cutting-edge drone survey to watch over the area, ensuring harmony prevails and public safety remains top-notch,” the Delhi Police tweeted. According to the police, foot patrolling is being done in many areas and senior police officers are interacting with locals. Barricades are being placed at bordering areas and checking is also being done. Five people have been killed so far in the violence that erupted on Monday. Four people, including two home guards, died and many others injured in Nuh, where mobs tried to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) procession, while a naib imam was killed at a mosque in Gurugram. Ten policemen were among 23 injured in the violence in Nuh. The police have registered 11 FIRs in the district and detained 27 people in connection with the rioting.

