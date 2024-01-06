Haryana Number 1 In Unemployment And Inflation: Former CM Bhupendra Singh Hooda; Watch Full Interview

Hooda said that the BJP government in Haryana has no achievements and is non-performing.

Hooda said that Congress is fully prepared for the elections.

Lok Sabha Election 2024: The Lok Sabha elections are tentatively going to be held in April-May this year. Along with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), all the opposition parties have also started preparing for the biggest political battle with all their might and resources. Apart from the Lok Sabha elections, Assembly Elections are also scheduled to be held in a few states including Haryana. Amidst all this, India.com’s senior journalist Purnima Sharma had an exclusive conversation with former Haryana Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly Bhupendra Singh Hooda on many issues including the election preparations of the Congress. During the conversation, Bhupendra Singh Hooda also shared an interesting anecdote related to himself.

The Mysterious Telephone Call That Predicted His Victory

In the conversation with India.com, Bhupendra Singh Hooda said that in the years 1991 and 1996, he contested elections against Chaudhary Devi Lal and won. In 1998 too Chaudhary Devi Lal contested against me. I won the election. But the gap between voting and counting day was quite long. One day I got an unknown call and the person asked me if I was Bhupendra Singh Hooda. I said yes and asked the caller about his identity. He said that he was calling from Karnal. He asked me to think of any one number. My telephone number at that time was 2283 and my car number was also 2283. I said 383. Then he said that I would win by the same number of votes (383) and when the results were declared, I won by the same number of votes. I don’t know what this numerology is. I am an Arya Samaji and I don’t believe in these things but this happened.

Khattar Government Is Non-performing

Targeting the current Manohar Lal Khattar government, Bhupendra Singh Hooda said that this government is “non-performing”. They don’t have any achievements. He said that during the tenure of nine years, this government has neither done any work nor built any big university, and metro work has also not progressed. He said that ever since this government was formed in 2014, not a single JBT teacher has been recruited. Similarly, more than 50% of doctor posts in medical colleges are vacant. The condition of the state has become such that if you go to schools, you do not get teachers, if you go to hospitals, you do not get doctors and if you go to offices, you do not get government employees because they remain on strike.

Haryana Is Number 1 In Unemployment And Inflation

Hooda said that when we left the government in 2014, Haryana was number 1 in the entire country in per capita income, per capita investment, job creation, law and order, and sports and sportspersons. Today, Haryana is number 1 in terms of unemployment and inflation. He said that the most unsafe state right now is Haryana. This government has no achievements and is non-performing. Hooda said that during his tenure, many top-level institutes were opened in the entire state. Nothing like this has happened under the BJP government. He said that for the last seven years, we have been hearing that AIIMS will be built, but till now nothing has happened. The hope that people had has now turned into disappointment.

We Are Ready For Elections

Along with Lok Sabha elections, Haryana Assembly elections can also be held. On the election issue, Hooda said that the BJP will lose badly adding that Congress is fully prepared for the elections. When asked about factionalism in Congress, Hooda said that the party is united. There is no factionalism in Congress. Congress is one. Kharge Saheb (Mallikarjun Kharge) is our president. Rahul (Rahul Gandhi) ji is our leader. We are completely strong in Haryana also.

