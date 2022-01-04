Chandigarh: The Manohar Lal Khattar-led Haryana government on Tuesday ordered more restrictions amid the massive spike in the covid cases in the state. According to the new directive, government offices can now function at a 50% capacity. However, all officers of the level of Under Secretary, equivalent and above have to attend office regularly.Also Read - Karnataka Imposes Weekend Curfew Amid Omicron Cases, Bans Public Gatherings | Full Guidelines Here

The order also adds that the employees who are not attending the office will have to remain connected via telephone and other electronic means of communication. Persons with disabilities and pregnant women employees shall be exempted from attending office but are required to work from home. Also Read - Delhi Govt Directs Private Hospitals To Reserve 40% Beds For Covid Patients

“All officials residing in containment zones shall continue to be exempted from coming to office till the containment zone is denotified,” the notification states. “The matter regarding regulating attendance of state government employees has been reviewed and it has been decided that all the government offices/departments etc. shall follow the following preventive measures with immediate effect, till January 20,” it adds. Also Read - Following BTS Suga, RM And Jin Recover From COVID-19, Army Says 'Best News Ever'

Earlier, the Haryana government had ordered the closure of cinema halls, multiplexes and sports complexes in five districts of Ambala, Gurgaon, Faridabad, Panchkula and Sonipat from January 2 to 12.

Malls and markets were allowed to open only till 5 PM during this period in these five districts.