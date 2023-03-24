Home

High Alert In Haryana After Amritpal Singh’s Last Location Traced In Kurukshetra; Woman Held For Sheltering Him

Chandigarh: Haryana Police has stepped up vigil across the state and its personnel have been put on high alert after radical preacher Amritpal Singh’s last location was traced in the Kurukshetra district. However, the whereabouts of Amritpal and his associate Papalpreet Singh remain unknown. According to media reports, Amritpal and Papalpreet were allegedly harboured by a woman at her home in Kurukshetra district’s Shahabad on March 19.

The police have no further input about where Amritpal went from Shahabad. “So far, there is no other input. However, we are on alert and keeping a watch,” Haryana’s Additional DGP (Law and Order) Mamta Singh told PTI over the phone.

The woman who harboured Amritpal Singh and his associate Papalpreet Singh at her home was nabbed by the police on Thursday. She has been identified as Baljit Kaur.

A CCTV footage surfaced on Thursday showing Amritpal in a shirt and trousers and holding an umbrella in Haryana’s Shahabad in an apparent bid to hide from police gaze.

Later, another footage claimed to be of March 20 also surfaced, in which the radical preacher is seen again carrying an umbrella and moving on a road opposite the Shahabad bus stand, Haryana police sources told news agency PTI.

#CCTV visuals near the house in #Kurukshetra, #Haryana where #AmritpalSingh (under umbrella) and his aide Pappalpreet stayed on 19th March. Haryana-based Woman harbourer identified as Baljeet Kaur has been arrested. pic.twitter.com/hnCNHiAghm — Punjab Police India (@PunjabPoliceInd) March 23, 2023



Meanwhile, the driver of the cart on which Amritpal along with his associate Papalpreet was seen sitting in Jalandhar said both of them had asked him to take them to a tyre repair shop as their bike’s tyre had got punctured. The driver claimed that he did not know about radical the preacher at that time.

A video has also emerged showing one of Amritpal’s associates shooting at a firing range in the preacher’s native village Jallupur Khera in the Amritsar district. Pictures of some associates posing with weapons have also surfaced containing the hologram of Anandpur Khalsa Fauj (AKF).

Last week, the Punjab Police launched a crackdown against Amritpal and elements of his outfit “Waris Punjab De”.

Amritpal, however, gave the police a slip and escaped their dragnet when his cavalcade was intercepted in the Jalandhar district. After his escape, Amritpal changed his appearance, wore sunglasses and western attire and has been using different modes of travel.

Punjab Police has recovered the motorcycle, a ‘Bullet’ that was used in Amritpal’s escape on March 18 from the Malsian area of Jalandhar around Wednesday midnight. A case has been registered in this regard based on the statement of one Gurbhinder Singh alias Bhinda of Malsian Patti locality in Malsian.

Gurbhinder Singh alleged that his motorcycle was snatched at gunpoint by the three people. He told the police that he and his friend would be able to identify the men in the future. However, speculations about the credibility of Gurbhinder’s statements emerged on the basis of the fact that he approached the police after four days of the incident.

Amritpal applies for UK Citizenship

Amritpal Singh has reportedly applied for British citizenship amidst a crackdown by the Haryana Police. Sources close to the matter revealed to CNN-News18 that Singh submitted his application in February, based on his marriage to a UK citizen, Kiran Kaur. However, British authorities have yet to make a decision on the matter.

Amritpal Flees to Uttarakhand?

According to ANI, Baljit Kaur told interrogators that the duo confided in her that they (Amritpal and Papalpreet) might move to Uttarakhand next.

The Uttarakhand police, tightening its vigilance to nab the absconded duo, have put up and distributed posters in villages across the Nepal border in view of their possibility to leave the country, reported PTI.

The Udham Singh Nagar police on Wednesday also held a coordination with the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and Nepal forces in this regard.

