New Delhi: The Haryana government on Tuesday issued a fresh order that all state government employees shall attend office on regular basis with effect from Wednesday (February 9). In the latest notification, the Haryana government said the decision for full office attendance has been made in view of declining COVID cases in the state.

"Now in view of the decline in the number of COVID cases and positivity rate, it has been decided by Government that all the employees/officers working in any exemption, attend office on regular basis with effect from February 9,2022," the order stated.

The order also asked heads of the departments in the offices to ensure that employees follow social distancing rules and wear masks at all times.

Earlier, full office attendance resumed for the central government employees from Monday. Union minister Jitendra Singh said the decision was taken in view of a decline in the number of coronavirus cases.

“A review of the pandemic situation was done today and in view of a decline in the number of Covid cases as well as a decline in the positivity rate, it has been decided that full office attendance shall be resumed from tomorrow and employees at all levels, without any exemption, shall attend office on a regular basis with effect from February 7, 2022,” Singh said. He said the heads of the departments shall, however, ensure that the employees wear face masks at all times and continue to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour.