New Delhi: In a landmark development, the Haryana government on Thursday passed a bill in the state assembly to grant 75 per cent reservation to locals in private sector jobs.

As per updates, the Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Bill will instruct private companies, partnership firms, societies, trusts and other private organisations to reserve three-fourth of jobs having a salary of less than Rs 50,000 per month. This reservation should be given to locals on priority.

It applies to private companies, societies, trusts and partnership firms, among others, located in the state. The state governor has to give assent to the bill before it becomes law.

The state government, after passing the bill in the assembly, said that it has an exemption clause that can be invoked if suitable local candidates are not available for a particular category of industry.

The development comes as the reservation in private sector jobs was a poll promise of Dushyant Chautala’s JJP during Assembly elections which was held in October last year.

Keeping his poll promise, Chautala, who is also the state’s labour minister, tabled the bill in the Assembly on Thursday.