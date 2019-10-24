Haryana Assembly Election Results 2019: The counting of votes has begun for Pehowa, Prithla, Punahana, Pundri, Radaur, Rai in Haryana, and the early trends are likely to emerge by 10 AM.

Out of the 90 seats in the Assembly, 17 are reserved for the SCs. No seat is reserved for the STs. There are 1,82,98,714 voters in Haryana this time.

The assembly election in Haryana is the first after Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the BJP to power at the Centre for a second term in May 2019.

In the 2014 Haryana Vidhan Sabha Chunav, the BJP had bagged 47 seats of the total 90 in the Assembly polls 2014 and Manohar Lal Khattar became the saffron party’s first-ever Chief Minister in the state.

The BJP is expecting to make a return in the state with more than 70 seats with Manohar Lal Khattar at the forefront. Various polls show an easy victory for the BJP.

The term of the present 90-member Haryana assembly finishes on November 2.

Here’s all you need to know about Pehowa, Prithla, Punahana, Pundri, Radaur, Rai seats

Pehowa is one of the very few places where the BJP did not win in the 2014 Assembly elections in Haryana. The seat is currently held by Jaswinder Singh Sandhu of INLD. In the 2014 Haryana Assembly Elections, he beat Jai Bhagwan Sharma (Dd) of BJP.

Manjit Singh from INLD, Onkar Singh from Bahujan Samaj Party, Mandeep Singh Chatha from Congress and Sandeep Singh from the BJP are the prominent candidates.

In Prithla, Tek Chand Sharma from the BSP won the seat in 2014 by defeating Nayan Pal Rawat of BJP by a margin of 1,179 votes.

The Narender seat has Attri Advocate from INLD, Surender Vashist from the Bahujan Samaj Party, Raghubir Singh Tewatia from Congress and Sohanpal Chhokar from the BJP as the prominent candidates.

In Punahana, Rahish Khan from the IND won the seat in 2014 by defeating the Mohammed Ilyas INLD candidate by a margin of 3,141 votes. BJP is fielding a debutante Hindu Dalit woman candidate, Nauksham Chaudhary this time against Mohammed Ilyas who joined the party after quitting INLD and JJP.

Since the 1996 elections, independent candidates have ruled Pundri, giving hard time to political parties. Independent candidate Dinesh Kaushik won the seat in 2014 by defeating the Randhir Singh Gollen, a BJP candidate by a margin of 4,832 votes. Gian Singh from INLD, Sunita Dool from Bahujan Samaj Party, Satbir Bhana from Congress and Vedpal Advocate from the BJP are the candidates vying for the seat.

Radaur has been an INLD stronghold for years, However, i In 2014, the BJP gained over the INLD as BJP’s Shyam Singh won with more than double the votes that INLD candidate Ram Kumar Bhubka received. Rajveer Barada from INLD, Mahipal Singh from Bahujan Samaj Party, Bishan Lal Saini from Congress and Karan Dev Kamboj from the BJP are the major candidates.

In Rai, INLD is set for a tough fight as it lost to Congress in the last Assembly Elections by just 3 votes. In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Jai Tirath of INC won this seat by defeating the INLD candidate Inderjeet by a margin of 3 votes

Inderjeet from INLD, Paramjeet from Bahujan Samaj Party, Jai Tirath Dahiya from Congress and Mohan Lal Kaushik Badoli from the BJP are prominent candidates.