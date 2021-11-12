Ambala: The Haryana Petroleum Dealers Association has called for a day-long strike from 6 am on November 15 till 6 am on November 16. This comes as petrol pump owners face loss due to the sudden decision of the Union government to reduce central excise duty.Also Read - How Fuel Prices Can Be Slashed Further? Nitin Gadkari Suggests This Idea, Says 'Petrol, Diesel Taxes Can Go Down If...'

"We demand the government to hike our commission and reimburse losses suffered due to sudden cut in excise duty," Association's senior state vice president, Palwinder Singh said.

"Due to the Centre's decision on reducing the price of petrol and diesel, dealers have faced a loss of lakhs, therefore we demand our reimbursement on loss," Singh said.

Meanwhile, state president petroleum dealers association Anil Kumar said, “We have been writing to the Haryana government about our concern but they are not responding to us.”

“If the government does not listen to us, we will hold a strike. We will neither buy nor purchase oil,” he added.

On November 3, the Centre reduced excise duty on petrol by Rs 5 and on diesel by Rs 10.

Following the Centre’s suit, many other states have also announced a reduction in value-added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel.