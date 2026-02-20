Home

News

All you need to know about Haryanas plan to build Indias tallest tower near Gurugram

All you need to know about Haryana’s plan to build India’s tallest tower near Gurugram

Tallest Building plan: The project is projected to attract investments of almost Rs 10 lakh crore and is likely to generate more than 5.2 lakh jobs.

Representational Image

Haryana is planning to build the tallest building in India. The plan will be a part of its great 1,000-acre Global City near Gurugram along the Dwarka Expressway. At present, the project is in the initial stages of proposal and Request for Proposal (SFP), and the bidding hasn’t yet started. The State Cabinet Minister, Rao Narbir Singh, gave the details of the project’s plan to the Hindustan Times. Here, we take you through the complete details of the project.

Global City Project

The Global City Project is a large project of urban development which has been spread across a region of 1000 acres in the NCR and is integrated. According to the estimates of the planning, it’s likely to support a population of almost 1.8 lakh residents along with the floating population of nearly 5.2 lakh individuals. The plans also comprise Light Rapid Transit (LRT), electric buses, and pedestrian pathways, along with dedicated cycling tracks.

Also Read: Air taxi in Delhi-NCR: Gurugram, CP, Noida Airport to get flying vehicles soon, travel time to reduce from hours to just a few minutes, details inside

India’s tallest building: What’s the plan?

As reported by the Hindustan Times, Rao Narbir Singh said, “We want Global City to be recognised internationally. The proposal for India’s tallest building is part of that vision. However, the project is still under process. The RFP has been proposed, no bidder has been finalised yet, and consultancy support is under consideration.”

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

He added, “With the proposal for India’s tallest building and a strong emphasis on ESG commitments, sustainability and economic growth, Global City is being planned as a transformative urban development for Haryana and the NCR. The vision is clear, and the process is now moving step by step.”

Also Read: Gurugram, Faridabad to get direct Namo Bharat link to Noida Airport: 72 km high-speed corridor in plans, check route details

Investment plans

A great area of almost 56 per cent of the Global City has been designated as open and green space. Alongside, the plans also include the planting of more than 1 lakh trees. As reported by the HT, the buildings will follow LEED, GRIHA, and IGBC green standards. The renewable energy solutions are also under plans for integration.

The project is projected to attract investments of almost Rs 10 lakh crore. In addition, it is also likely to generate more than 5.2 lakh jobs. As reported by the officials to the HT, the trunk infrastructural plans for Phase 1 have begun, and the process is moving ahead in a phased manner.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.