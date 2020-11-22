New Delhi: Acting on a tip-off, Haryana Police on Saturday busted a fake pathology lab and arrested two men for allegedly making false COVID-19 test reports in Sainikhera village Sector-30 in Gurugram, police said on Saturday. Also Read - Cap on Wedding Guests, Night Curfews And Section 144 : List of Cities That Have Imposed Restrictions Amid Surge in COVID-19 Cases

The accused have been identified as Anirban Roy, who hails from Kolkata, and Parimal Roy of Murshidabad. The duo was residing in a rented accommodation in the village.

According to the police, the accused had prepared around 1,000 false reports, on the basis of which many infected people went abroad.

The team of Chief Minister flying squad headed by DSP Inderjit Yadav and District Inspector Harish Budhiraja were informed that a corona examination is being done at the ‘Medikartz Pathology Lab & Medical Tourism’ in Sainikhera village with the permission of the District Health Department.

“After a specific inputs about the culprits the team raided the spot late Saturday night and arrested two people,” the DSP said.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed that they have tied up with the DYNEX Diagnostic and Path Lab located in Kirti Nagar, Delhi. They used to prepare fake reports on their letterhead. The duo didn’t seek permission from the District Health Department to conduct Covid-19 tests and work in Gurugram.

Drug Controller Officer Amandeep Chauhan said the Chief Minister’s Flying Squad received a complaint that fake coronavirus test reports are being generated in Gurugram and people are using it for travelling abroad.

“On specific inputs, we zeroed in on Medikartz Pathology Lab and Medical Tourism and sent a false customer who asked for a coronavirus positive report. They gave it. We got to know that the lab has tied up with one DYNEX Diagnostics. A team of CM’s Flying Squad then raided the spot late Saturday night and arrested the two people,” Chauhan said.

He added they had been doing this forgery for the past two months and used to charge Rs 1,400 to 3,000 per test. “A few people have even travelled to the US after taking fake negative certificates from here. Some people got positive reports to get leave,” he added.

A case under relevant sections of the IPC has been registered at Sector-40 police station on the complaint of CM flying squad team. Further probe is in progress and efforts are being made to trace the other persons involved in the nexus, police added.